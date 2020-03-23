STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan thanks people for making 'Janta Curfew' a success

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for observing Janata Curfew on Sunday in pursuance to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabushan Harichandan expressing his solidarity to the persons who work in emergency services to prevent COVID-19 by clapping at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabushan Harichandan expressing his solidarity to the persons who work in emergency services to prevent COVID-19 by clapping at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for observing Janta Curfew on Sunday in pursuance to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor, who participated in clapping along with his staff as a gesture to applause the medical professionals and those who are fighting against coronavirus, said it is possible to prevent spread of coronavirus by taking necessary precautions issued by the government.

Harichandan expressed his gratitude to medical fraternity and social service organisations for their untiring efforts in providing round-the-clock service to the people affected by coronavirus.

