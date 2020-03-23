Andhra Pradesh lockdown: People throng the roads to stock up essential commodities
With lack of public transport system, residents hit the streets on their own vehicles to purchase the essential commodities like milk, vegetables and grocery items.
Published: 23rd March 2020 01:10 PM | Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 01:10 PM | A+A A-
In Vijayawada, police went around the town closing down many commercial establishments that were opened around 10 am. Shops that sell essential commodities like kirana stores, medical shops and rythu bazaars were allowed to operate. Petrol bunks operated as usual.
As the shops started to open, people thronged them, kirana stores, rythu bazaas were over-crowded, throwing to the wind the concept of maintaining social distance.
At Swaraj Maidhan Rythu Bazar, scores of public had gathered to purchase vegetables in huge quantities.
Except for grocery stories, the police have directed all other shops including electronics, mobile stores and petty vendors to close their business following the curfew. Hotels and food canteens remain closed, while the wine shops maintained by the state government, bar and restaurants are also closed.
In Visakhapatnam, police closed barricaded the main roads but it did not stop people from venturing out of their houses to stock up essential commodities. Police tried to send the people back to their homes but this only ended in arguments.