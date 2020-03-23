STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh lockdown: People throng the roads to stock up essential commodities

With lack of public transport system, residents hit the streets on their own vehicles to purchase the essential commodities like milk, vegetables and grocery items.

Published: 23rd March 2020 01:10 PM

People flock to departmnental stores to stock up on groceries

People flock to departmnental stores to stock up on groceries. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service
VIJAYAWADA: The lockdown announced in the State till March 31 to ensure social distancing and to prevent the spread of coronavirus had little impact on the first day of enforcement as people spilled over to the streets to stock up essential commodities and vegetables. Though the police had barricaded main thoroughfares, people entered the roads and soon the situation was out of the control of police. All the big cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Nellore and also towns witnessed a similar situation.

In Vijayawada, police went around the town closing down many commercial establishments that were opened around 10 am. Shops that sell essential commodities like kirana stores, medical shops and rythu bazaars were allowed to operate. Petrol bunks operated as usual.
Youth in Andhra Pradesh's Palapadu spray bleaching powder on streets amid coronavirus scare

As the shops started to open, people thronged them, kirana stores, rythu bazaas were over-crowded, throwing to the wind the concept of maintaining social distance.

With lack of public transport system, residents hit the streets on their own vehicles to purchase the essential commodities like milk, vegetables and grocery items.

At Swaraj Maidhan Rythu Bazar, scores of public had gathered to purchase vegetables in huge quantities.
Some started arguing with the traders over the jacked-up prices of the vegetables. As some arguments spiralled out of control near a few stalls, police personnel were deployed to handle the situation.

Except for grocery stories, the police have directed all other shops including electronics, mobile stores and petty vendors to close their business following the curfew. Hotels and food canteens remain closed, while the wine shops maintained by the state government, bar and restaurants are also closed.

In Visakhapatnam, police closed barricaded the main roads but it did not stop people from venturing out of their houses to stock up essential commodities. Police tried to send the people back to their homes but this only ended in arguments.
