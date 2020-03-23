Arrange exclusive hospitals, isolate all foreign returnees: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday demanded that the government designate some hospitals to treat coronavirus positive and suspected cases exclusively and enforce compulsory isolation of foreign returnees for 14 days.

Naidu said individual and collective social responsibility of all sections of people was the need of the hour to fight the deadly virus.

Naidu took part in the Janta Curfew by staying in his house and spending time with his family members and kept away from all party activities. Naidu kept himself busy by telling stories to his grandson Devansh.

Stating that the country was not prepared for stage 3 and 4 intra-community transmission, Naidu called upon the people to observe self-quarantine and take all precautionary measures to break the virus transmission chain at all levels. "It is no time for complacency as in just two months, COVID-19 has spread to 187 countries, killing 11,900 persons and afflicting 2.86 lakh people across the world," he pointed out.

Naidu called for self-discipline and personal hygiene and urged people to wash hands frequently, work from home and confine themselves indoors in order to avoid spread of coronavirus.