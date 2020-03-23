Coronavirus: 50 per cent government staff in Andhra Pradesh to work from home till April 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders permitting 50 per cent of the staff of all government departments to attend office and work from home on alternate weeks. The orders were issued on Saturday night by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

The orders were issued as part of the preventive measures to achieve "social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19 and for the well-being of government employees". However, these instructions are not applicable to essential services personnel.

In the Secretariat, all the section officers, assistant section officers and below cadre may be grouped into two. The first group will attend office and remaining officers will work from home for a week. After one week, the second group will attend office and the rest work from home.

Head of the departments, district offices and below offices, all non-gazetted officers may be grouped into two and will be permitted to attend office on alternate weeks. All gazetted officers should attend the office regularly.

The officials appointed as advisors, chairpersons and consultants after retirement, who are above 60 years old, are allowed to work from home with the permission of Heads of the Department, without adversely affecting their consultancy fee/honorarium.

The officials who wish to self-quarantine, as a preventive measure, and are aged above 50 with underlying conditions i.e., diabetes, respiratory problems, renal diseases, and other life-threatening illness will be granted committed leave without production of medical certificate by the competent authority up to April 4.