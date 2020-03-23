Coronavirus fails to hit exports from Guntur Mirchi Market Yard

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: COVID-19 pandemic has failed to impact the chilly exports from Asia’s biggest chilli market in Guntur. The export has touched Rs 2,700 crore so far.

The authorities of Mirchi Market Yard conducted a review meeting two days ago with all associations in view of coronavirus outbreak and the agents and farmers associations wanted continuation of the trade. The officials and governing body decided to continue trade for the welfare of farmers. However, the market remain closed on Sunday.

The arrival of red chillies in the yard are increasing day-by-day and the season will continue till June first week. Teja, Cijent and Suvarna Badiga varieties are selling at Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,500 per quintal, depending on the pungent taste of the variety.

Devanur Deluxe and Number 5 varieties are selling at Rs 11,000 to Rs 14,500 per quintal, 355 Badiga variety at Rs 11,000 to Rs 14,400 per quintal, 341 variety at Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,300 per quintal and super 10, 273 varieties at Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000 per quintal.

However, the farmers are not so happy as they are not getting the prices of last year when it touched Rs 22,000 per quintal for the Teja variety, an all-time high in the history of the market. The farmers, who are expecting good price for red chillies, are keeping their stocks in cold storages in and around Guntur Mirchi Yard.

All-India Export Association’s Velagapudi Sambasiva Rao said that the export to China was on track. The traders are exporting red chillies through HuangPu, QingDao, Chong Qing ports, which were far away from Wuhan. These ports are nearer to Shanghai, Hong Kong and other areas, hence there was no restriction on export from India.

He said that Thailand, Malaysia, and countries closer to India were purchasing chillies from India. "Bangladesh was a very good market. They received bumper crop this year, so they were purchasing only those red chillies with pungent taste from India. Overall, the market scenario is very good and already exports touched Rs 2,700 crore and it is expected to reach Rs 6,500 crore like last year," he said.

Guntur Mirchi Yard Secretary M Venkateswara Rao said that the traders were purchasing red chillies from the farmers to export to China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and other countries.

Chilli trade