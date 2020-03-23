STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First novel coronavirus patient in Andhra Pradesh recovers

The 27-year-old man, who returned from Italy to Nellore on March 6 via Delhi and Chennai, was admitted to Nellore Government General Hospital on March 9.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:55 AM

Deserted look at RTC central bus stand as part of 'Janta Curfew' at town club in Tirupati on Sunday. (Photo| Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first person, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, has recovered and will be discharged from the hospital soon. He was tested negative in the latest test.

The 27-year-old man, who returned from Italy to Nellore on March 6 via Delhi and Chennai, was admitted to Nellore Government General Hospital on March 9. He was pursuing Post Graduation in Italy. On March 5, he landed at the International Aiport in New Delhi and from there he went to Chennai in a domestic flight on the same day.

From Chennai, he travelled by car along with his father to Nellore. He was admitted at Government General Hospital after suffering from cough and fever. In GGH, he was examined and his samples tested positive. All the contacts of the patient were traced immediately which includes his father, mother, driver, and friends. They were all quarantined and advised home isolation. Their samples were collected and sent for testing. They were tested negative for COVID-19.

Dr Sambasiva Rao, Superintendent of Nellore GGH and Dr Narendra, Associate Professor of Pulmonology, with the help of nurses, paramedics treated the patient and closely monitored his health conditions. The patient responded well to the treatment and recovered.

Repeated samples were taken on March 21 and 22 as per protocol and both the samples tested negative. Now the patient is stable and will be discharged soon. The successful recovery of the patients demonstrates the capabilities of the specialists available in the government health sector in handling critical cases.

