Food supplies to Anganwadis

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In view of Covid-19 outbreak, the district officials are taking all precautionary measures to control the spread of virus. Following the directives of Women, Child and Family Welfare department, the officials took steps to supply food supplies for a week to all 4,244 Anganwadi centres. This will take care of nutritious food intake requirements of around 27,000 children as well 14,000 pregnant women and new mothers.

It may be mentioned that Women, Child and Family Welfare department, Director, Kritika Shukla, recently conducted a video conference with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project directors of all 13 districts and reviewed the progress of all Anganwadi centres in all the districts and enquired about the status of Covid-19 outbreak.