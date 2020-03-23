Four coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh used Hyderabad as travel link

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the five positive COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh as on March 22, four have travel history linked with Hyderabad, putting authorities in the city on alert. Of the four, two travelled from RGIA to AP in a private cab, while two others stayed in the city and travelled by public transport — APSRTC and train.

Owing to this, on Saturday and Sunday, GHMC officials from entomology and health wing were on a sanitation drive at KPHB and Kacheguda railway station where two positive cases from AP, ie, P3 and P2 travelled from.

P2 landed in Hyderabad on March 11 and took a taxi to his friend’s place in Yellareddyguda where he stayed for three days. On March 14, at 9 pm, he took an Uber and reached the KPHB bus stop to travel to Ongole in an APSRTC bus.

This travel history has sent the officials into a tizzy. It is learnt that Yellareddyguda has been categorized as a red zone and has used bleach powder to sanitise all crucial points. "We have begun a door-to-door drive in the area. We have not found any person with symptoms so far," added an official from the Health Department.

Similarly, P3 who travelled from Saudi to Hyderabad stayed from March 9 to March 11 in Hyderabad. Officials in AP have not specified where he stayed, however, it is known that he travelled in Kacheguda Express to Vizag on March 11. Officials from GHMC have already tracked down all the persons travelling in the train and have contacted them.

An official from GHMC said that in the last two days they have been contacted and none of them have shown signs of coronavirus.