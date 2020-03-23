STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh used Hyderabad as travel link

One patient stayed in Yellareddyguda for 3 days; Another took Kacheguda Exp; 2 others used private cabs from RGIA.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

The usually bustling Mozamjahi Market in Hyderabad was deserted on Sunday

The usually bustling Mozamjahi Market in Hyderabad was deserted on Sunday. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the five positive COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh as on March 22, four have travel history linked with Hyderabad, putting authorities in the city on alert. Of the four, two travelled from RGIA to AP in a private cab, while two others stayed in the city and travelled by public transport — APSRTC and train. 

Owing to this, on Saturday and Sunday, GHMC officials from entomology and health wing were on a sanitation drive at KPHB and Kacheguda railway station where two positive cases from AP, ie, P3 and P2 travelled from.

P2 landed in Hyderabad on March 11 and took a taxi to his friend’s place in Yellareddyguda where he stayed for three days. On  March 14, at 9 pm, he took an Uber and reached the KPHB bus stop to travel to Ongole in an APSRTC bus.

FOLLOW COVID-19 UPDATES HERE

This travel history has sent the officials into a tizzy. It is learnt that Yellareddyguda has been categorized as a red zone and has used bleach powder to sanitise all crucial points. "We have begun a door-to-door drive in the area. We have not found any person with symptoms so far," added an official from the Health Department.

Similarly, P3 who travelled from Saudi to Hyderabad stayed from March 9 to March 11 in Hyderabad. Officials in AP have not specified where he stayed, however, it is known that he travelled in Kacheguda Express to Vizag on March 11. Officials from GHMC have already tracked down all the persons travelling in the train and have contacted them.

An official from GHMC said that in the last two days they have been contacted and none of them have shown signs of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Andhra COVID 19 cases
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp