Janata Curfew: South Central Railway cancels 223 passenger, 86 Express trains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the Janta Curfew call given by the Prime Minister, a total of 223 passenger trains and 86 Mail/Express trains in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone have been cancelled for Sunday.

Also, a total of 39 trains—37 Mail/Express and 2 passenger trains--were rescheduled. In Vijayawada division, 16 express, nine passenger trains, 59 MEMU and 39 DEMU trains were cancelled. In Guntur division, six Express and 27 passenger trains were cancelled. Major Express trains such as Pinakini, Ratnachal and Satavahana originating from Vijayawada division stood cancelled for Sunday.