People stay indoors in Visakhapatnam to make 'Janta Curfew' a success

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Janata curfew (people’s curfew) began in right earnest with people staying indoors since the morning in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

All roads, including busy RK Beach, Jagadamba Junction, NAD Kotha Road, Satyam Junction, Maddilapalem, Dwarakanagar, wore a deserted look as almost all modes of vehicles were off the road. Only essential services such as milk vans and medical ambulances were exempted.

People’s participation in janata curfew in all localities was voluntary and no police force was deployed to enforce it. Traffic on roads came to a screeching halt at 7 am as auto-rickshaws, cars, and other vehicles were stopped.

Small and big shops in all parts of the city, including street corners, were closed. Following awareness created by the district administration through mass media all families, including their children stayed indoors, making the people’s curfew a grand success.

Health department and GVMC personnel undertook door-to-door campaign about the need for staying indoors to decimate the virus during lockdown period. Owing to widespread campaign there has been high-level of awareness among people.

Hence, rythu bazaars, shops and departmental stores witnessed a huge rush on Friday and Saturday as a large number of people thronged to make purchases ahead of the curfew. There was hardly any complaint from people about any inconvenience as they voluntarily participated.

On duty traffic police were seen counselling youths who chose to venture on to roads during the curfew period. National Highway-16 all along was devoid of any traffic. Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthy, Madhurawqada, Bheemili and other areas of the city were also locked down.