Andhra lockdown: Social distancing thrown to wind at day one, violaters to face action

VIJAYAWADA: The first day of the statewide lockdown on Monday had little impact on the public, as people spilt onto the streets and shops selling non-essential commodities were open.

Despite the police’s best efforts, people came out to stock up on essential supplies. The lockdown, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, will continue till March 31.

The police barricaded main thoroughfares in all cities and towns, and buses were off the roads, but the traffic looked normal as people used their personal vehicles to gather at markets and rythu bazaars. This was the case at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Nellore, among other places.

Residents of Vijayawada threw the concept of social distancing to the wind by crowding at Kirana stores and rythu bazaars.

The police went around shutting shops, only to find them reopened within minutes. Petrol bunks and shops selling essential commodities were allowed to operate.

As many as 90 cases were registered against people who violated norms in Kurnool district.

Later in the day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the situation and asked officials to ensure the lockdown is implemented effectively.

“See that people leave their houses only to buy essential supplies. Only allow one person from a family, and ensure they don’t go more than three kilometres from their houses,” he told officials.

“The situation warrants that everyone stays home. This is the only way to stop the spread of the virus. Officials should raise awareness among the people,” Jagan said, adding that strict action will be taken against those who defy the rules. He further told Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang to ensure people do not venture outdoors for anything apart from an emergency.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney told officials to effectively implement the lockdown.

“Ensure that staff at industries with many employees work in three shifts,’’ Sawhney said.

At Swaraj Maidhan Rythu Bazar in Vijayawada, scores of people gathered to buy vegetables and stock them for a week. Some argued with traders over the hiked prices, leading to mild tension. In Visakhapatnam, though Section 144 was in force, several people ventured on to roads since morning.

The police barricaded important junctions like Maddipalem, Isukathota, CBI Junction, railway station, RTC complex, Jagadamba Junction, Siripuram Junction, NAD Kotha Road, Thatichetlapalem, Kancharapalem and Hanumanthawaka but this did not stop people from moving on the roads. Chaos prevailed at some junctions as people entered into an agreement with the police.

Visakhapatnam City Commissioner of Police RK Meena told TNIE that police counselled people to stay indoors during lockdown period. He said action will be taken under Section 188 against those violating the guidelines.

