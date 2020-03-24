STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh lockdown: On day 2, police pick up lathis to deal with violators

Police resorted to mild caning at some places in the State on those who came out of their houses for non-emergency work.

Published: 24th March 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:46 PM

Police enquiring motorists the reason of coming out during Janata Curfew in Vijayawada on Sunday

Police enquiring motorists the reason of coming out during Janata Curfew in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo| Prashant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of lockdown saw improved situation in Andhra Pradesh with police getting tough on people who came out of their homes violating prohibitory orders. Police resorted to mild caning at some places in the State on those who came out of their houses on non-emergency work.

On the first day of lockdown, people thronged on to the roads in large numbers and police became a mute spectator to the violations. After reviewing the first day of implementation of the lockdown, the State government directed the police department to be tough on violators.

On Tuesday, the police came out with fixed timings for opening of rythu bazaars and grocery shops so that people can purchase essential commodities. Public was allowed to purchase groceries and vegetables from 6 am to 9 am.

In Vijayawada, the rythu bazaar was shifted to the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in order to reduce the crowd.

In all, around 100 stalls were arranged at the IGMC stadium for the convenience of the public. Despite the several appeals made to the public by the police to maintain social distance and use face masks, not many people heeded to the advice of the police.

After 9 am, the police began to curb the movement of people on roads by barricading the main roads and stopping movement of public on vehicles. Doctors and those who are attending to emergency services were only allowed on the roads.

At some places, police caned the violators who came onto the roads without valid reasons and sent them off.

In Vijayawada, police imposed fines on motorists who violated prohibitory orders while in Guntur, Kurnool and other places police even caned those who came onto the streets or seen moving on vehicles.

