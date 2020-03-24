STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh reports eighth coronavirus case as Chittoor youth tests positive

The DGP said while inter-state movement of vehicles and people has been stopped, inter-district borders within the state too would be shut.

Police officials warning people who were seen on the roads in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KAKINADA/KURNOOL/ ELURU/ONGOLE/GUNTUR: A 25-year-old youth hailing from Srikalahasti in Chittoor district tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to eight. The patient returned from London to Chennai on flight number BA35 on March 18 at 11:30 p.m and from there he went to Srikalahasti by car and arrived there at 3 am on March 19.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the government, he developed COVID-19 symptoms on March 23 and on the same day, he was admitted to the isolation ward at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. His samples were collected and sent for testing at at SVIMS in Tirupati. Chittoor District Medical and Health Officer Dr Penchalaiah said that they had started door to door survey in a radius of 3 km from the residence of the patient and were in process of shifting the family members to isolation ward.

Meanwhile, 16 more people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to the Government General Hospitals in Kakinada, Ongole, Eluru, Kurnool, and Guntur districts on Tuesday. Four persons, including three of a family, were admitted to the isolation wards in Kakinada GGH.

A 35-year old man, who returned from Qatar to his native Kothapet in East Godavari district, was admitted to the hospital. He was suffering from cold, cough and fever for the last few days. A 34-year-old man along with his 24-year-old wife and eighteen-month-old son, who returned to Kakinada from the Netherlands, were admitted to Kakinada GGH on Tuesday. The samples were sent for testing.

Two COVID-19 suspect cases were admitted to isolation wards in RIMS-Ongole on Tuesday. One hails from Chimakurthy and returned home from Germany, travelling via New Delhi and Hyderabad. Another youth, a native of Bestavaripeta mandal, returned from Mumbai on March 18. He works in Mumbai DockYard.

As he developed COVID-19 symptoms for the last two days, he was shifted to the isolation ward. On the other hand, three family members of the patient, who tested positive in Ongole, tested negative. In Eluru, on Monday late night, a 30-year old woman and a 7-year-old child from Raghavapuram village of Chintalapudi village in West Godavari district were shifted to the isolation ward in Eluru GGH.

The duo belong to the family which hosted house warming function on March 18, which was attended by a youth from Telangana, who later tested positive in Hyderabad.

At present, the entire Raghavarapuram has been sealed and 75 villagers along with 10 from Chintalapudi, who attended the function and 10 more suppliers, who served in the function, are home isolated. Medical teams are periodically conducting medical checkups in the village.

In Kurnool, a software engineer and her husband in their mid 30s were admitted to Kurnool GGH on Tuesday. The woman was working in Dubai and returned to Kurnool on March 16.She and her husband were suffering from cold and cough for the past three days.

6 sans foreign travel history in hospitals

In Guntur district, though they did not have any travel history of foreign countries, six were admitted to Guntur GGH and Chest Hospital on Tuesday. Samples were sent for testing. Among four men, one, aged thirty is from Vikas Nagar, Guntur, another aged 64 is from Tenali, the third aged 60 is from Srinivasa Rao Thota in Guntur and the fourth aged 24 is from Brodipet. One woman, 50, is from Pedaparami and another, 55, is from Chirala of Prakasam district

