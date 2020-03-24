Coronavirus outbreak: Industries in Visakhapatnam allow staff to work from home

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Various industries in Vizag and nearby areas have not only allowed their staff to work from home but have also taken safety measures in view of the lockdown, announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy till March 31. There are 140 heavy industries in the district and 1,14,015 employees are working in these industries. There area 13,544 micro, small and medium enterprises and as many as 2.07 lakh employees are working in them.

Public sector undertakings such as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Hindustan Shipyard Limited have been exempted, they are working our a plan to allow a percentage of workers to work from home.

Brandix, a readymade garment cluster, has declared holidays for all its staff till monthend. The company promised to pay salaries during the holiday period. Visakhapatnam Port Trust decided to allow staff in remaining departments to work from home, except for emergency wing staff .

RINL, corporate entity of VSP, has initiated various measures. Two 24x7 help desks have been set up at Visakha Steel General Hospital. An isolation ward has also been set up in the hospital.

An advisory has been issued to all employees to maintain social distance at work place, inform the authorities about their travel visit and their acquaintances, who have arrived here from abroad in the past three to four weeks.

All training, HRD programmes, conferences and the like have been postponed till further notice. Biometric attendance recording system for employees has been suspended.

Work from home is considered for vulnerable employees such as those suffering from medical conditions, pregnant women and quarantine persons.

HSL has taken certain preventive and precautionary measures in the yard to contain the spread of corona. Not more than 50 per cent of the staff attend the duties at workplace for a week, while the remaining 50 per cent were asked to work from home, except those engaged in emergency services. There are 5,000 to 6,000 employees in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and 600 employees in Coromandel. They are also planning to ask those who are in not in production to work from home.