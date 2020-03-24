STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Help students, professionals stuck in UK, Manila, Kazakhstan: Andhra to MEA

A list of the names and contact numbers of those stuck in London was also provided.

Published: 24th March 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai railway station during coronavirus

Around 34 students and professionals from the State are presently in London and want to return to their native place due to the closure of their universities. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to assist students from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Philippines, United Kingdom, Georgia and Kazakhstan, for their safe return.

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of Chief Minister and Principal Secretary (GAD-Political), wrote separate letters to the joint secretaries of the Ministry of External Affairs, with copies to Indian ambassadors and high commissioners of the respective countries, in this regard. Copies of the letters were also sent to PS to the Minister of External Affairs.

In the letter addressed to Vishvas Vidu Sapka, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, with a copy to Jaideep Mazumdar, Ambassador of India to the Philippines, Praveen Prakash said about 70 students and professionals from AP, who were presently in Manila, wanted to return due to closure of the universities in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

He requested the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ambassador to help those 70 in returning home and shared the phone number of one Chandaka Roshika, who represented the students’ group.

In the letter to Sandeep Arya, Joint Secretary Ministry of External Affairs with a copy to Ruchi Ghanashyam, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, the official explained that around 34 students and professionals from the State are presently in London and want to return to their native place due to the closure of their universities. A list of the names and contact numbers of those stuck in London was also provided.

Similarly, in the letter written to Sandeep Arya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, with a copy to KD Dewal, Ambassador of India to Armenia (concurrently accredited to Georgia), Praveen Prakash said about 10 students and professionals from Andhra Pradesh, were stuck in Tbilisi, Georgia

In the letter to Manish Prabhat, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and copy to Prabhat Kumar, Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, the official said as many as 25 students and professionals from the State were presently in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and wanted to return to the State.

Contact numbers of Ravi Shankar, assistant commissioner of AP Bhavan, Medapati S Venkat, advisor to Government of AP (NRT Affairs), and president of AP Non Residental Telugu Society, were also provided for coordination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra covid 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Andhra Pradesh covid 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp