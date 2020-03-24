Help students, professionals stuck in UK, Manila, Kazakhstan: Andhra to MEA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to assist students from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Philippines, United Kingdom, Georgia and Kazakhstan, for their safe return.

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of Chief Minister and Principal Secretary (GAD-Political), wrote separate letters to the joint secretaries of the Ministry of External Affairs, with copies to Indian ambassadors and high commissioners of the respective countries, in this regard. Copies of the letters were also sent to PS to the Minister of External Affairs.

In the letter addressed to Vishvas Vidu Sapka, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, with a copy to Jaideep Mazumdar, Ambassador of India to the Philippines, Praveen Prakash said about 70 students and professionals from AP, who were presently in Manila, wanted to return due to closure of the universities in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

He requested the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ambassador to help those 70 in returning home and shared the phone number of one Chandaka Roshika, who represented the students’ group.

In the letter to Sandeep Arya, Joint Secretary Ministry of External Affairs with a copy to Ruchi Ghanashyam, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, the official explained that around 34 students and professionals from the State are presently in London and want to return to their native place due to the closure of their universities. A list of the names and contact numbers of those stuck in London was also provided.

Similarly, in the letter written to Sandeep Arya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, with a copy to KD Dewal, Ambassador of India to Armenia (concurrently accredited to Georgia), Praveen Prakash said about 10 students and professionals from Andhra Pradesh, were stuck in Tbilisi, Georgia

In the letter to Manish Prabhat, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and copy to Prabhat Kumar, Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, the official said as many as 25 students and professionals from the State were presently in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and wanted to return to the State.

Contact numbers of Ravi Shankar, assistant commissioner of AP Bhavan, Medapati S Venkat, advisor to Government of AP (NRT Affairs), and president of AP Non Residental Telugu Society, were also provided for coordination.