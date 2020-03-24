Patient’s visit has West Godavari village in panic; 65 contactees tested

By Express News Service

ELURU: Raghavapuram village in Chintalapudi mandal of West Godavari district is now in grip of Corona fear, as a youth, who visited the village on March 18 to attend a housewarming ceremony, was tested positive for COVID-19 after his return to Hyderabad. The youth had returned from London a week ago. When the health department officials were alerted of the development, they, along with team of doctors, rushed to the village and cordoned off the village.

A battery of tests were carried out on the 65 persons who came into contact with the foreign returned youth. Of them, 10 belong to Chintalapudi village.

According to officials, a police official of DSP rank in Kothagudem, Telangana visited Raghavapuram, along with his London returned son, to attend the housewarming ceremony of his relative. Only after, the youth returned, he fell ill and later was tested for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Villagers said the youth had interacted with his relatives in close contact (shaking hands and hugging to greet one another) during the ceremony that lasted till evening.

On the directions of the district administration, entire village has been barricaded and the movement of people has been restricted.

Doctors are testing each and every one who came into contact with the patient and at the same time, details of what they did after and places they have visited and people they contacted are being collected.

The villagers were advised to confine themselves to their respective homes and not to have any physical contact with others. Doctors would be testing them from time to time and closely monitor their health condition.