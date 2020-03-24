Take lockdown seriously: Andhra district Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With people reluctant to cooperate with the authorities in effective implementation of lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Krishna district administration had made it clear that it will not spare anyone who violates the prohibitory orders and move on the roads without any valid reason.

On the first day of lockdown, the response of the people in Vijayawada city to follow the orders was not encouraging following which the district administration has come up with issuing warning to the citizens to keep indoors or face action. Municipal officials registered cases against at least 39 establishments but this did not deter several shopkeepers to open their business by evening leading to gathering of people.

“Section 144 is imposed across the district and necessary action will be taken against the individuals violating the norms and roaming on the roads during the lockdown, which will be continued till March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19,’’ District Collector A Md Imtiyaz told media on Monday.

Stressing on the need for social distancing, the Collector said the lockdown was imposed to stop the chain of virus and people need to follow it. Imtiyaz listed out the establishments that need to shut down till March 31. During the lockdown period till March 31, instructions were given to the traders to shut down their business that include cloth stores, jewellery shops, large malls, electronic and electric shops, fancy stores, hardware and paints, furniture and mattress, sweets and bakery, ice cream and milkshake parlours, readymade shops, hotels and restaurants, street food hawkers, food courts, iron and steel and cement shops, glass and plywood stores, pizza and coffee shops, mobile and accessories shops, automobile (2 and 4 wheelers including servicing centres) and Jawahar Auto Nagar.