Coronavirus lockdown: Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang warns of action

Published: 25th March 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Gautam Sawang inspecting the lockdown in Vijayawada on Tuesday

DGP Gautam Sawang inspecting the lockdown in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the possibilities of contagiousness of coronavirus is increasing, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Tuesday said the police will act in a stringent and tough manner in the coming days to enforce lockdown in the State.

On the Day two of lockdown, though the situation improved when compared to Day one where people thronged onto roads in large numbers, there was a let down of number of people visible on the streets. The DGP, however, minced no words in stating that people should strictly adhere to the lockdown or be ready to face action.

"If people continue to move on the roads, for non-emergency purposes, we will seize their vehicles and even register cases against them," he said. "We expect everybody to be at home," he appealed to the general public and said the lockdown is for individual and public safety. "The possibility of contagiousness is increasing and we must learn from countries such as Italy, Spain and the US. Those advanced countries are finding it difficult to contain COVID-19," he said.

Asking people to sincerely participate in the lockdown, the DGP said they should take the lockdown seriously in the coming days. This is just the second day. People should participate willingly but many people are not realising the seriousness and are questioning the police,’’ he said, adding that 330 cases were booked against violators. Similarly, 2,300 violations with regard to traffic violations were filed on the day, he said.

The DGP said the clampdown would be total from 8 pm to 6 am and asked people not to venture out of their houses. “Today, we have fixed timings (6 am to 8 am) for the people to purchase vegetables. We will review and relax the timings in a day or two,’’ he said.

Sawang said only one rider will be allowed on a two-wheeler, while only two persons will be allowed in an auto-rickshaw. “People should come out on emergency purposes only,” he said.

