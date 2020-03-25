STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Door-to-door survey to be conducted across State

Villagers stay safe while shopping at Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna district | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Appealing to people to stay indoors during the lockdown, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that a comprehensive door-to-door survey will be conducted to record the health parameters of all households so further steps can be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a review meeting, he stressed the need to focus on all people, not just those who returned from abroad and those who came in contact with them. “Every house in the State must be surveyed and details immediately uploaded. The entire exercise must be completed by Thursday. Deploy Asha workers, ANMs and volunteers for this purpose,” he told the officials. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 must be immediately attended to, he said, adding that this survey would be of immense use in preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to raise awareness among the people so that the purpose of the lockdown — preventing the spread of the virus — will be served. “If people come outdoors, the virus will spread from one person to another. Everyone must stay indoors. By doing so, you will also help field-level staff complete the survey. We expect total and unconditional cooperation from the people,” he said.
The Chief Minister also conveyed his Ugadi wishes to the people and appealed to them to celebrate indoors. He directed officials to immediately place under home isolation those found with even mild dry cough or cold, or respiratory problems, and get them checked.Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang took stock of the situation in a video conference with district collectors and SPs.

Ugadi festivities to go online
Panchanga Shravanam will not be conducted for devotees at temples in AP, but will be telecast live

