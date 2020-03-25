STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt: Don’ buy Hydroxy Chloroquine

The Health department has advised people not to believe the reports being circulated in a section of media that Hydroxy Chloroquine can prevent COVID-19.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

People are advised not to use it as self-medication and its use should be under the strict supervision of doctors.The department, in a press release issued on Tuesday, said that the National Task Force for COVID-19, constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, recommended the use of Hydroxy Chloroquine for prophylaxis of COVID-19 infection for a high-risk population.

It does not mean that it is a solution, but only a precaution meant for those involved in treating the COVID-19 positive cases and the contactees of the confirmed positive cases.

