Grocery-shopping time cap set to go?

The State government is identifying private doctors, retired doctors and nurses, voluntary organisations and other healthcare professionals who can help fight the pandemic.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shops selling essential commodities may soon be open for longer, as the government is working on relaxing the restrictions on them, Additional Chief Secretary (to the Chief Minister) PV Ramesh said on Tuesday. He added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that pushcarts be used to supply essential goods to the public at their doorsteps.

The government is aware of the logistical issues due to the lockdown. “In rural areas, people are coming forward to help tackle the pandemic. In urban areas, owing to their large area, markets are being crowded at markets. To address this, we are working towards extending the period of operation of outlets selling essential goods. The CM’s plan is to make essential commodities available round the clock,” he said. A decision on relaxing the restrictions could be taken on Wednesday evening.

