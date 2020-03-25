Seetammadhara, Anakapalle, Gajuwaka are high-risk zones

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) who along with a Group of Ministers including Muttamsetti Srinivas and Kurasala Kannababu visited Visakhapatnam on the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the situation after three positive cases were registered there, said Seethammadhara, Gajuwaka, and Anakapalle were listed as high-risk zones due to presence of a large number of foreign returnees.

Addressing mediapersons after a review meeting with people’s representatives and officials on Tuesday, Alla Nani said there was no need for panic and authorities will take a series of stringent measures as per the health ministry protocol. There are 1,472 foreign returnees in the district and they have been identified and they are under home observation. The virus entered second stage as it infected the relatives of the foreign returnees. Residents of the city should follow the guidelines issued by the government to stop the virus from entering third stage, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said details of all foreign returnees should be informed to the government and they should observe home observation. Action would be taken against those who violate the advice, he said.

He lauded the efforts of the district administration to check the spread of virus and appealed to people to be on alert and stay indoors. He said 20 committees were formed in the district to check coronavirus. All necessary personal protection equipment (PPE) and masks will be provided as per the requirement, he said.Emphasising the need for making the lockdown a success, he said it was only way out to stop the virus.