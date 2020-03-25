South Central Railway operating 200 freight trains every day amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as passenger train services were halted in the wake of COVID-19 from Sunday, the South Central Railway (SCR) is running over 200 freight trains everyday from Sunday to Tuesday and the operations will continue further, said SCR GM Gajanan Mallya.

In a press release on Tuesday, Mallya said that they are monitoring the situation and requested all the stakeholders to fully support in ensuring faster loading and unloading of essential supplies.