This Ugadi, watch Panchanga Sravanam live on TV from your home

As per tradition, Ugadi Asthanam is performed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and there used to be a heavy rush on the day.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rush of devotees in traditional garbs at the temples from the dawn on the first day of Telugu New Year Day  Ugadi  will be missed this year. With temples across the State closed for darshan to contain the spread of COVID-19, there will not be any Panchanga Shravanam,  normally conducted at the temples. Instead, it will be telecast live for the devotees.

“As a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and to prevent any congregation, all temples have been closed for darshan. However, rituals are being performed as usual. During Ugadi, special celebrations are there in the temples. However, no such programme  will be organised this year. Only rituals as per the tradition will be performed on Ugadi. The annual Panchanga Sravanam used to be organised by the State government will not be there this year. Instead, Panchanga Sravanam held in Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada will be streamed live through major TV channels,” Principal Secretary (Endowment) V Usha Rani told TNIE.

As per tradition, Ugadi Asthanam is performed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and there used to be a heavy rush on the day. However, though the ritual will be performed in the temple, only priests and temple officials would be present.

According to TTD officials, they will conduct Panchaga Sravanam at Ranga Nayakala Mandapam, on the temple premises, which will be telecast live on SVBC, the broadcasting arm of the TTD. Further, Dasa Sahitya Project will organise a short duration programme to explain the significance of Ugadi and their plans for the next one year in Kannada, which too will be streamed live.

Meanwhile, the executive board of Goddess Kanaka Durga temple has made all arrangements for the traditional performance of the rituals in the temple on the occasion of Ugadi. However, there will not be any darshan. Astrologer Kappaganthula Subbrama Somayaji Siddhanti will conduct Panchanga Sravanam for Telugu year  — Sarvari     — from 10 am onwards.  

Temple Executive Officer said the Datri is providing the live-streaming of the event and all media channels will broadcast the same.Similarly, officials at the famous Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam has made arrangements for the live-streaming of Panchanga Sravanam conducted on the temple premises on Ugadi through their YouTube channel.

M Venkateswara Rao, executive officer of Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam, said the temple is closed for devotees and there will be no Ugadi celebrations at the temple. However, a few priests will perform rituals in the morning. There will be no Panchanga Sravanam at the temple this year, he said.

Jyothi Madhavi, executive officer of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta, said as per government directive they are not holding any Ugadi celebrations. Devotees are not allowed till March 31. Three to four priests will recite panchangam before the deity.

Where to watch
Panchanga Sravanam held in Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada will be streamed live through TV channels
Panchaga Sravanam at Tirumala temple will be telecast live on SVBC
Srisailam events will be streamed live through its YouTube channel

