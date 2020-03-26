STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals.

Published: 26th March 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC's Disaster Response Force worker seen spraying disinfectant at ESIC metro station in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By ANI

AMRAVATI: The Director of Health and Family Welfare has informed that two new COVID-19 positive cases are detected in the state.

Now, there are 10 positive cases in the state.

A 22-year-old man traveled from the US to Delhi on March 20. He was screened at Delhi on March 21 and reached Vijayawada on March 22.

On March 23, he went to Vijayawada GGH, and admitted. He was kept in an isolation ward and samples collected. Today, he tested COVID-19 positive.

In another case, a 52-year-old man went to Delhi on March 14 to attend a religious program at Nizamuddin mosque and returned to Vijayawada on March 18. He visited a private hospital and later visited GGH Vijayawada on March 23. He tested positive for coronavirus today

According to the Health Ministry earlier, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals.

