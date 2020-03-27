25 more suspected of COVID-19 symptoms admitted to GGHs in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 28-year-old man from Vijayawada in Krishna district tested positive on Thursday, taking the total COVID-19 cases in the State to eleven. The patient returned from Sweden to New Delhi and from there to Vijayawada on March 18.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the government, the youth travelled from Vijayawada airport to his residence in the city in a cab. On March 25, he developed symptoms of COVID-19 and went to Vijayawada GGH for a medical check-up. On Thursday evening, he tested positive.On Wednesday, two more positive cases were recorded in the State, one from Vijayawada and another from Guntur.

The 22-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus, belongs to Gayatri Nagar in Vijayawada. He returned to New Delhi from Washington DC, on March 20, by Air India flight AI 104. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after his screening at the airport. Later, he was discharged from the hospital on March 21.

He then took another Air India flight (AI 459) and reached Vijayawada on March 22. He travelled in his friend’s car from the airport to his home. On March 23, after developing symptoms, he visited Vijayawada GGH with his father. His samples tested positive on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old man from Mangaldas Nagar in Guntur tested positive for COVID-19 attended a religious meeting in Nizamuddin Mosque in Delhi on March 14 and stayed there for two-and-a-half days.

On March 18, he boarded Duranto Express and the next morning, he arrived in Vijayawada. He took a cab to go to Guntur on the same day. After falling ill, he visited a private hospital on March 21 and later admitted to the isolation ward in fever hospital on March 23. On March 25, he tested positive and shifted to Vijayawada GGH.

Meanwhile, 25 more people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to the Government General Hospitals in Kakinada, Ongole, and Guntur on Thursday. In Kakinada GGH alone, 11 people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted on Thursday. Four of them were from P Gannavaram, who returned from Dubai. Two are males aged 2 and 28 and two are females aged 36 and 35. One is from Kakinada, who returned from Sweden while another is from Pedapuram who returned from Italy. One has returned from Rajasthan, one from Hyderabad, one from Delhi and one from Maharashtra. A 44-year old woman hailing from Kakinada was also admitted to the hospital with symptoms.

Five more COVID-19 suspect cases were admitted to RIMS-Ongole in Prakasam district. A-35-year-old man from Yenuguchettu area of Ongole was admitted to the hospital. He was suffering from cold and fever for the past two days. He came into contact with two foreigners during the marriage at Markapuram recently. One 60-year-old person from Chirala and another woman ( 60) from Chirala were also admitted with similar symptoms. Nine more suspect cases were admitted to Guntur GGH.

