500 Andhra migrant labourers stuck in Chennai seek government help

Apart from labourers from Visakhapatnam, there are over 100 workers from Srikakulam district.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Rajam in Butchayyapeta mandal in Visakhapatnam, at Mogappair in Chennai on Thursday.

Migrant workers from Rajam in Butchayyapeta mandal in Visakhapatnam, at Mogappair in Chennai on Thursday. I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 500 migrant labourers, including 200 women, mostly from Butchayyapeta, Cheedikada, Chodavaram and Anakapalle mandals in the district are stuck in Mogappair locality in western Chennai due to lockdown clamped across the country following coronavirus scare.

These labourers went to Chennai in various groups 15 days ago. Speaking to TNIE, K Govind of Rajam in Butchayyapeta mandal said they used to go to Chennai every summer for the past 10 to 15 years. They did not anticipate trouble this time around, he said. “We are facing a bleak scenario; whatever little money we had is gone. Our condition worsened after closure of Amma canteens,” Govinda said.  

Apart from labourers from Visakhapatnam, there are over 100 workers from Srikakulam district. The workers in Vizag district are from Rajam, Cheedikada, Ravi Kamatam, Chinappalaplle, Busapalem, Neelakhantapuram, Kaundram among other villages. More than 80 of them are from Rajam in Butchayyapeta mandal. They sought the government help for their safe return. 

