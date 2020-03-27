8-year-old boy dies in Andhra after failing to get timely medical aid amid lockdown

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a tragic incident, the eight-year-old son of a daily wager died after being unable to get timely medical treatment amidst the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19. The incident took place in Gorantla of Penukonda constituency in Anantapur district.

The eldest of three sons of Manohar, a ragpicker, Deva was suffering from ill health for the past few days.

Manohar’s family lives a hand-to-mouth existence in a small makeshift hut. As a nationwide lockdown has been announced in view of COVID-19, he has no work and no money.

Manohar and his wife took Deva to Gorantla PHC first and on the advice of doctors there, took him to Hindupur Government General Hospital on March 22.

After examining the boy, doctors at Hindupur GGH advised Manohar to take him to either Anantapur GGH or Kurnool GGH for better treatment. But he could not do so. Meanwhile, the boy breathed his last in Hindupur Government Hospital.

Heartbroken, Manohar wanted to take the body of his son back home but did not have enough money. He begged people and collected some more money to engage a private ambulance to take the body back to Gorantla.

When contacted by TNIE, Hindupur Hospital Superintendent Dr. Kesavulu said the boy was brought in a serious condition. He was suffering from heavy tonsils and pneumonia. “Though we referred them to a higher hospital, they hesitated,” he said. The boy died when the tonsils burst in the throat.

On Thursday, Manohar, who had no money to even perform the last rites of his son, carried the body in his arms and walked all the way to the burial ground.

The COVID-19 lockdown has worsened the plight of people like Manohar. The government, which promises to take care of the poor in times of crisis, should also look after people like Manohar and address their problems, said locals.