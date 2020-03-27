STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

8-year-old boy dies in Andhra after failing to get timely medical aid amid lockdown

After examining the boy, doctors at Hindupur GGH advised Manohar to take him to either Anantapur GGH or Kurnool GGH for better treatment. But he could not do so.

Published: 27th March 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

A rag picker lost his son due to lockdown. He doesn't have work to do and sufficient money to shift him to better hospital in Anantapur district.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a tragic incident, the eight-year-old son of a daily wager died after being unable to get timely medical treatment amidst the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19. The incident took place in Gorantla of Penukonda constituency in Anantapur district.

The eldest of three sons of Manohar, a ragpicker, Deva was suffering from ill health for the past few days.

Manohar’s family lives a hand-to-mouth existence in a small makeshift hut. As a nationwide lockdown has been announced in view of COVID-19, he has no work and no money.

Manohar and his wife took Deva to Gorantla PHC first and on the advice of doctors there, took him to Hindupur Government General Hospital on March 22.

After examining the boy, doctors at Hindupur GGH advised Manohar to take him to either Anantapur GGH or Kurnool GGH for better treatment. But he could not do so. Meanwhile, the boy breathed his last in Hindupur Government Hospital. 

Heartbroken, Manohar wanted to take the body of his son back home but did not have enough money. He begged people and collected some more money to engage a private ambulance to take the body back to Gorantla.

When contacted by TNIE, Hindupur Hospital Superintendent Dr. Kesavulu said the boy was brought in a serious condition. He was suffering from heavy tonsils and pneumonia. “Though we referred them to a higher hospital, they hesitated,” he said. The boy died when the tonsils burst in the throat.  

On Thursday, Manohar, who had no money to even perform the last rites of his son, carried the body in his arms and walked all the way to the burial ground.

The COVID-19 lockdown has worsened the plight of people like Manohar. The government, which promises to take care of the poor in times of crisis, should also look after people like Manohar and address their problems, said locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Anantapur Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp