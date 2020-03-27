STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting to discuss budget on March 27

As only five days left for the commencement of the new fiscal, there is no possibility for conducting the Session of the AP Legislature to pass the appropriation bill.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday, is expected to give its nod to an ordinance to meet the expenditure in the initial months of the new financial year starting from April 1.

After the approval of the Council of Ministers, the Ordinance would be sent to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for promulgation.

As only five days left for the commencement of the new fiscal, there is no possibility for conducting the Session of the AP Legislature to pass the appropriation bill.

Thus, the government left with two options — pass the vote-on-account budget or to go for an ordinance.

Though at one point of time, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced to conduct the Assembly at least for some days, but in wake of the lockdown being implemented across the nation and in view of stress on maintaining social distance, the government has withdrawn the proposal.

Sources said that as the chances of conducting the budget session even for a single day for passage of the vote-on-account are bleak in view of Coronavirus threat, the government decided to go for an ordinance by convening the Cabinet meeting.

“There are instances of passage of the vote-on-account on several occasions when there was no time to convene Budget Session. But in extraordinary conditions when the circumstances do not permit even to conduct the Assembly even for one day for passing the vote-on-account, the government will have no other option but to go for an ordinance to meet the expenditure in the first one to three months of new fiscal,’’ an official told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra budget Andhra cabinet meeting Jagan mohan reddy
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp