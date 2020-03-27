Coronavirus lockdown: 350 autos seized in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying their raids against illegal operation of public transport vehicles like autos during the lockdown period, the 14 special teams constituted by the transport department, have seized 350 autos across Krishna district since Sunday.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Deputy Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao said that though the 21-day lockdown came into force, several auto drivers were plying vehicles to make a fast buck. “We are requesting the public not to use their transportation and stay at home as the district and interstate borders were closed down following the lockdown,” S Venkateswara Rao said.

He added that the seized vehicles will be released only after getting further orders from the State government.After knowing that several people are travelling in ambulances and trucks to reach their destinations through social media platforms, the DTC warned of stern action against such vehicle users and directed the special teams to seize the vehicles on the spot as per the Motor Vehicle Act.