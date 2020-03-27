STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four Prakasam staff suspended for dereliction of duties during coronavirus lockdown

On the other hand, Prakasam police registered cases against violators of lockdown and those who violated isolation norms after their return from foreign countries.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Suspension

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Collector P Bhaskar has suspended four government employees for their alleged negligence in discharging their duties related to prevention of spread of coronavirus. He issued an order on Thursday suspending District Social Forestry Officer K Mahaboob Pasha, Markapur area hospital medical officer S Hari, Ongole RIMS Senior Assistant B Prasanna Kumar and Record Assistant P Venkata Rao for dereliction of their duties.  

On the other hand, Prakasam police registered cases against violators of lockdown and those who violated isolation norms after their return from foreign countries.

As many as 19 cases were registered against violators of the lockdown. The total included five in Ongole, 11 in Darsi and three in Kandukur subdivision and 25 persons were arrested in connection with these cases.

About 25 vehicles were also seized from the violators. The police are serving notices on foreign returnees directing them to be under home isolation for 14 days. Meanwhile, the coronavirus affected patient who has been undergoing treatment in the special isolation ward of RIMS hospital is recovering and authorities are likely to discharge him after they get the virology laboratory test results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra covid 19 Andhra Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp