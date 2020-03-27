Four Prakasam staff suspended for dereliction of duties during coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Collector P Bhaskar has suspended four government employees for their alleged negligence in discharging their duties related to prevention of spread of coronavirus. He issued an order on Thursday suspending District Social Forestry Officer K Mahaboob Pasha, Markapur area hospital medical officer S Hari, Ongole RIMS Senior Assistant B Prasanna Kumar and Record Assistant P Venkata Rao for dereliction of their duties.

On the other hand, Prakasam police registered cases against violators of lockdown and those who violated isolation norms after their return from foreign countries.

As many as 19 cases were registered against violators of the lockdown. The total included five in Ongole, 11 in Darsi and three in Kandukur subdivision and 25 persons were arrested in connection with these cases.

About 25 vehicles were also seized from the violators. The police are serving notices on foreign returnees directing them to be under home isolation for 14 days. Meanwhile, the coronavirus affected patient who has been undergoing treatment in the special isolation ward of RIMS hospital is recovering and authorities are likely to discharge him after they get the virology laboratory test results.