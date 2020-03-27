I appeal to you with folded hands, please just stay at home: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday made a fervent appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to stay where they are, and sought their cooperation to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. “The State is fully prepared to deal with coronavirus,” he assured them.

Reaching out to the public after a review meeting with officials, the Chief Minister said the crisis can be overcome by maintaining discipline. “But if we are negligent, we will have to pay the price,” Jagan warned, adding that the situation demands tough decisions.

Referring to Wednesday night, when a large number of people thronged the State border trying to reach their native villages in AP from Telangana, Jagan said it was painful that people could not be allowed into their own State.

“Today, there was a similar situation at Pondugula. I appeal to you to stay where you are. This is temporary. Till April 14, stay in your houses,” he said, and added that 44 people were allowed into the State as they were stranded at the border. “However, they have been sent to quarantine centres and not home as there are chances they might transmit the virus,” he explained.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that movement of people would worsen the problem as they would come in contact with several others. “Contact tracing would be extremely difficult,” he pointed out, and appealed to the people to remain where they are — whether in Telangana or anywhere else — for three weeks.

“Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has responded positively to our request to look into the problems of our people there. Contact the local toll-free number for any assistance, be it food or shelter. It is the duty of the State government there,” he said.

Detailing the situation in AP, Jagan said each individual is responsible to ensure the number of infectees does not rise. As many as 27,819 foreign returnees have been traced through a survey and put under surveillance, he added.

Reiterating that 80.9 per cent of affectees can be treated at home, 14 per cent in hospitals, and 4.8 per cent need ICU care, Jagan said people above the age of 60 years and those with high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney ailments, among other conditions, must be extra cautious.