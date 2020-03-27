STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Transport Minister Perni to SP: Shift foreign returnees flouting norms to isolation wards

During his visit, he suggested that the village/ward volunteers carry their identity cards while conducting a door-to-door survey to find out the people, who returned from abroad.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has called upon the public to come to Rythu Bazaars from 6 am to 1 pm and avoid moving on the streets during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The minister, accompanied by Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, conducted a ground-level inspection in the town on Thursday.

During his visit, he suggested that the village/ward volunteers carry their identity cards while conducting a door-to-door survey to find out the people, who returned from abroad. After knowing that several people, who returned from abroad were reluctant to stay in home isolation, the minister directed the police personnel to register FIR against those returnees and shift them to nearby isolation centres to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Commenting on the remarks made by the public stranded near Garikapadu checkpost in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district, Perni said, “We held talks with the Telangana government and asked it not to close the hostels and mess for the convenience of those from Andhra Pradesh staying in Hyderabad and are requesting the public not to travel anywhere during the lockdown.”RDO NSK Kajavali and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Perni Venkataramaiah
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp