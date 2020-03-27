Transport Minister Perni to SP: Shift foreign returnees flouting norms to isolation wards

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has called upon the public to come to Rythu Bazaars from 6 am to 1 pm and avoid moving on the streets during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The minister, accompanied by Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, conducted a ground-level inspection in the town on Thursday.

During his visit, he suggested that the village/ward volunteers carry their identity cards while conducting a door-to-door survey to find out the people, who returned from abroad. After knowing that several people, who returned from abroad were reluctant to stay in home isolation, the minister directed the police personnel to register FIR against those returnees and shift them to nearby isolation centres to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Commenting on the remarks made by the public stranded near Garikapadu checkpost in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district, Perni said, “We held talks with the Telangana government and asked it not to close the hostels and mess for the convenience of those from Andhra Pradesh staying in Hyderabad and are requesting the public not to travel anywhere during the lockdown.”RDO NSK Kajavali and other officials were also present on the occasion.