28,028 foreign returnees identified: Andhra Dy CM

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) stated that 28,028 foreign returnees were identified as per the information provided by the Centre. In Krishna district, 2,540 foreign returnees were identified and of them 2,443 were tracked, and efforts are underway to track the remaining, the minister said.

Speaking to the media regarding the developments in Krishna district here on Friday, the Health Minister said most of the foreign returnees were under home isolation and those who developed symptoms and tested positive were moved to hospitals.

“We are monitoring all the foreign returnees regularly. In Krishna district, we tracked 96 per cent of them. We intensified efforts to identify the remaining. There are cases of those who have given addresses in the district, but are yet to reach home. So, we identified most of those who gave their current address,” he added.

Special focus is laid on Krishna district as three coronavirus positive cases were detected so far, he noted. “We have made the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada as the designated hospital for COVID-19. This will serve Krishna, West Godavari and Guntur districts. Besides this, a district COVID centre has been arranged at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College.

A lab has also been established at the college where even confirmation of cases is being done. Earlier, the lab was used only for screening and then we sent the samples to Pune for confirmation,” he explained.

As of Friday afternoon, 12 positive COVID-19 cases were detected in the State. “In all, 384 samples were tested and of which 317 turned out to be negative. Twelve tested positive and 55 results are awaited,” he said.

He further said that Rythu Bazaar operations were extended to 60 locations in and around Vijayawada from the earlier six locations as per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s direction to avoid overcrowding at vegetable markets.

