Andhra BJP leaders extend help to stranded pilgrims

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has been arranging essential supplies to about 1,000 Telugu pilgrims stranded in Varanasi due to the lockdown. The MP is said to be coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh government and the state government for arranging necessary facilities for the pilgrims, who are from both the Telugu-speaking states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Several hundred pilgrims from AP and Telangana are stranded in Varanasi.

Arrangements for essential supplies are being made, besides getting the pilgrims tested for their early return,” GVL said. BJP state secretary T Venkatesh Yadav is said to have facilitated the safe return of 45 Muslims, who went to Ajmer Dargah on March 15 and later got stuck there. He coordinated with the Rajasthan government and arranged a special bus for them.Meanwhile, the BJP AP unit has setup a helpline — 8142266266 — to assist those in need of help during the nationwide lockdown.