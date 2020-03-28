STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra BJP leaders extend help to stranded pilgrims

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has been arranging essential supplies to about 1,000 Telugu pilgrims stranded in Varanasi due to the lockdown.

Published: 28th March 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has been arranging essential supplies to about 1,000 Telugu pilgrims stranded in Varanasi due to the lockdown. The MP is said to be coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh government and the state government for arranging necessary facilities for the pilgrims, who are from both the Telugu-speaking states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Several hundred pilgrims from AP and Telangana are stranded in Varanasi.

Arrangements for essential supplies are being made, besides getting the pilgrims tested for their early return,” GVL said. BJP state secretary T Venkatesh Yadav is said to have facilitated the safe return of 45 Muslims, who went to Ajmer Dargah on March 15 and later got stuck there. He coordinated with the Rajasthan government and arranged a special bus for them.Meanwhile, the BJP AP unit has setup a helpline — 8142266266 — to assist those in need of help during the nationwide lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao Varanasi lockdown COVID 19 lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp