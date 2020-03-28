STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ordinance for expenses to start FY ’20-21

The ministers also discussed the steps being taken and those needed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 28th March 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing observed during the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met at the Secretariat on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, gave its nod to bring in an ordinance to meet expenses in the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21. The ministers also discussed the steps being taken and those needed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Details of the ordinance will be revealed once it is approved by the Governor, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said, adding that the government opted for an ordinance as it is not possible to convene the Budget session of the Assembly in the wake of the pandemic.

The minister said the Cabinet discussed strengthening the healthcare system and the measures implemented so far. It was decided to allocate `2 crore as an emergency fund to each of the 13 district collectors for use on coronavirus-related issues.

Further, a task-force with five ministers, 10 senior IAS officers and four officials from the CMO will be formed to coordinate with district-level teams of ministers and officers and get State-level feedback, the minister said.

“We have traced 28,000 foreign returnees, and all of them and their contacts are being monitored. Four hospitals — one each in Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati and Nellore — have been converted into dedicated super-specialty COVID-19 hospitals, while 100-bedded isolation centres have been set up at the constituency level, and 200-bed isolation centres at the district level,” he said.

According to the minister, about 400 ventilators are available, and personal protective equipment, surgical masks for patients’ attendants, besides N95 masks, are available as required. More equipment is expected to be delivered in a couple of days.

‘Naidu indulging in politics’

Responding to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu question on how the number of foreign returnees to AP rose from 13,000 to 28,000, minister Perni Venaktaramaiah (Nani) accused him of indulging in politics in this hour of crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh cabinet Andhra
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp