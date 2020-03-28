STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to adopt three-pronged strategy to check coronavirus spread

The five-member Group of Ministers constituted for COVID-19 management measures met here on Saturday and discussed the strategies to contain the disease spread.

Published: 28th March 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Andhra

Police officials warning people who were seen on the roads in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMRAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will adopt a three-pronged strategy to check the spread of coronavirus, with emphasis on social isolation while effectively enforcing the lockdown.

As the spread of the disease was found to be high only in urban areas with 12 out of 13 positive cases so far reported from cities and towns in the state special focus would be on tracking all the foreign returnees and placing them in quarantine.

The five-member Group of Ministers constituted for COVID-19 management measures met here on Saturday and discussed the strategies to contain the disease spread.

The GoM later conferred with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and reviewed the measures already in place and the fresh steps required.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas later told reporters that the government has decided to intensify the monitoring mechanism as part of the three-pronged strategy.

"The disease spread is fast in urban areas as only one out of 13 has been from a rural area.

About 29,264 foreign returnees have been identified in the state and one doctor will be appointed to monitor ten such persons.

There will be a specialist over the doctor who will be interacting via videoconference," Srinivas said.

The government would conduct another survey to determine the exact number of foreign returnees, he added.

The GoM, Srinivas said, suggested to the Chief Minister that the duration of lockdown relaxation for the purchase of essential commodities daily from 6 am to 1 pm be reduced.

The Chief Minister, however, turned it down saying it could lead to overcrowding and result in faster transmission of the disease.

A senior IAS officer was being appointed to address issues related to stranded people at inter-state borders, who were being denied entry into the state.

"All such people will be lodged in special camps in marriage halls or hotels for quarantine and provided food.

Also, the special officer will coordinate with officials of other states for taking care of AP people stranded there," the Deputy CM said.

Meanwhile, the first quota of free ration, including a kilo redgram, for the poor will be supplied from Sunday.

The second quota would be supplied on April 15 and the third on 29, the Chief Ministers Office said.

The Rs 1,000 per family financial assistance announced by the Chief Minister would be distributed on April 4, the CMO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus strategy coronavirus YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant workers walks to their home amid complete countrywide lockdown at national highway. (Photo |EPS)
Coronavirus Lockdown: Hundreds of migrant labourers walk back home from Delhi-NRC
The migrant labourers quarantined themselves on a baniyan tree. (Photo | EPS)
These Bengal labourers self-quarantined on trees because their house was small!
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp