COVID-19 lockdown: Lab technician dies after ramming two-wheeler into barricade in Andhra

The accident took place on the Road-Cum-Rail bridge connecting Kovvur in West Godavari to Rajahmundry in East Godavari district.

Published: 28th March 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The measures taken by the East Godavari district police as part of the ongoing lockdown resulted in the death of a 35-year-old lab technician who crashed his two-wheeler into the ropes that were tied on a bridge connecting two districts to prevent movement of people on the roads.

The incident took place late on Friday night. There were no street lights at the spot and no warning signs were put up by the police to caution people about the rope barricades.

The accident took place on the Road-Cum-Rail bridge connecting Kovvur in West Godavari to Rajahmundry in East Godavari district. R Rajasekhar, a lab technician from Kovvur, working in a private clinic at Rajahmundry was on his way to attend duties on his two-wheeler.

Rajasekhar did not noticed the rope barricades on the flyover and crashed into it at a high speed and fell down from the vehicle and suffered severe head injuries, Rajahmundry II Town inspector B Venkateswara Rao said.

A 108 ambulance reached there with paramedical staff but by then Rajasekhar was
dead. Rajahmundry police said they had barricaded the flyover from their side anticipating that the West Godavari district would stop the movement of vehicles on the other side.

