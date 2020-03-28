Fire breaks out at Gunadala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A major fire broke out at Gunadala along the path to the crucifix here on Friday evening.

“We have received a call from the locals about the fire that broke out at Gunadala. A fire tender reached the spot and started dousing the flames.

However, the fire, which broke out along the path to the crucifix and spread across the hill near Machavaram,” said fire safety officials at Vijayawada station. The officials said that every year during summer dry bushes on the hill catch fire due to increase in temperature.