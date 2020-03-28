High alert continues as positive cases rise to 13 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons, one in Visakhapatnam and another in Guntur, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of the confirmed virus cases in the State to 13. The patient from Visakhapatnam is a primary contact of patient number 7, who has returned from Birmingham, United Kingdom, to Visakhapatnam.

He got into contact with patient number 7 on March 17 and got admitted to Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam on March 21 and has been in isolation since then. His samples were collected and they tested positive on Friday.

The patient from Guntur is a primary contact of patient number 10, who went to attend a religious meeting in New Delhi. She got into contact with the 55-year-old, when he returned from Delhi to Guntur on March 19. She was admitted to Government Hospital in Guntur on March 23 and has been under hospital isolation since then.

Meanwhile, 11 more people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to the Government General Hospitals in Guntur, Kakinada and Kadapa on Friday.

Their samples were collected and sent for testing.

In Guntur, according to health officials, six persons were admitted to Government Fever Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19.

All of them are from Guntur district and two among them — one man and another woman — from the Macherla region were in contact with the old man from Guntur, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to GGH in Vijayawada. All six have no travel history of visiting abroad.

In Kakinada, three more suspect COVID-19 cases were admitted on Friday. According to doctors at Kakinada GGH, a youth aged 26 from Kakinada returned recently from Bangalore and developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Another youth aged 21 from Rajamahendravaram had returned recently from New York. A 42-year old man from Kakinada, who had returned from Nepal recently, also developed COVID-19 symptoms.

In Visakhapatnam, a middle-aged man, who recently returned to the city from abroad, developed COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to Government Chest Hospital in the city on Friday. Samples were collected and sent for testing.

Meanwhile, the district administration has cordoned off the area, from where the fourth positive case was reported in the port city. People who got into contact with him are being identified.

In Rayachoti town of Kadapa district, a 29-year old man, who returned from Muscat in Oman on March 16 was suffering from fever and cold for the past two days. On Friday, he was admitted to the isolation ward in RIMS-Kadapa. Doctors collected his samples and sent them for testing to VRDL at SVIMS in Tirupati.

GoM formed

The state government on Friday issued orders constituting a Group of Ministers (GoM) for effective management of various measures taken by the government to check the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) will be its convenor and Ministers of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Finance, Home and Agriculture and Marketing departments will be its the members.

The GoM shall review the activities to be undertaken for effective implementation of lockdown and ensure that proper containment arrangements are taken at various levels in the State.