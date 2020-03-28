STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu writes to Modi, hails Centre’s special package to fight COVID-19

Stating that people were sincerely following the Centre’s 21-day lockdown, the TDP chief assured all support to the Modi government’s fight against coronavirus.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the 1.75 lakh crore special package announced by the Narendra Modi government is a proactive measure to provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline warriors and health workers who are risking their lives in the battle against coronavirus.

In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi on Friday, Naidu exuded hope that under the able leadership of Modi, the country will bounce back from the looming threat of COVID-19 and regain its position in global economy.

“The package will provide a relief to two-thirds of population in this crucial time. It is also pertinent to provide a financial package to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which remain the backbone of Indian economy,” he opined.

The Centre’s package would give a new lease of life to frontline warriors, farmers, poor women, senior citizens, self-help groups, low-wage earners and workers under MGNREGA rural employment programme. The whole country followed Modi’s call to make Janata Curfew on March 22 a huge success. The countrymen would continue this support and solidarity to Modi and his team in tackling the deadly virus, the former chief minister said in the letter.

Stating that people were sincerely following the Centre’s 21-day lockdown, the TDP chief assured all support to the Modi government’s fight against coronavirus.

This is not the time for politics, says Naidu
Vijayawada: Asserting that there is no politics in the fight against covid-19, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said all political parties, people’e associations, organisations and the government should work together to check the spread of the virus. “This is not the time for allegations and counter allegations. Let us work together to fight the dreaded virus,’’ Naidu said. Addressing a press conference through a video link on Friday, he said coronavirus was spreading across the globe.

