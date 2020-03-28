STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Physical education teachers in Andhra Pradesh to assist cops in coronavirus fight

The district authorities are going to utilise the services of Physical Education Teachers (PETs) to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Prakasam.

Published: 28th March 2020 09:37 AM

Coronavirus, Andhra

Police officials warning people who were seen on the roads in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities are going to utilise the services of Physical Education Teachers (PETs) to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Prakasam. All PETs and Physical Directors (PDs) have been directed to report to their nearby police station House Officers (SHOs) immediately.

These PETs are going to assist the Police Department in maintaining law and order and create awareness about the spread of deadly COVID-19 and its prevention among the public.Already 400 PETs have reported at various police stations of the district and expressed their willingness to work for the social cause.On the directives of District Collector Pola Bhaskar, District Education Officer VS Subba Rao issued orders recently and all PETs reported accordingly.

“As there are no schools open due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all PETs are now on vacation and their services will be utilised by the Police Department as there are less number of police force available in the present war against COVID-19. Our PETs will assist the police in traffic regulation, creating awareness about the lockdown and its significance in the war against the deadly coronavirus,” the DEO explained.
Meanwhile, the district authorities have set up a control room with 24x7 toll free number 8790977109 to address all the queries related to the door delivery of essential commodities.

Joint Collector S Shanmohan has already directed the district civil supplies authorities to complete all necessary arrangements for the door delivery of ration to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families through the newly appointed village/ward volunteers on March 29.

Authorities have made arrangements to distribute ration, including rice, red gram for free and 1/2 kg sugar at a subsidised price. Prakasam district had around 9.8 lakh ration cards and after Navasakam survey, the number came down to 8.63 lakh cards. Now, the authorities are making arrangements for the beneficiaries based on Navasakam survey.

The total distribution will be completed on the same day and the government is going to finish this task through manual mode as the e-pos machines and dynamic key registers are not in use as the government has imposed the lockdown. All the BPL families will, however, get ration on March 29 despite the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the authorities added.

