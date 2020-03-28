STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarantine people coming to Andhra Pradesh: High Court to government

In a related matter, the court clarified that stay orders issued in the past will remain in force for another month.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to quarantine people coming to the State from other States and conduct medical tests for them. It made it clear that scores of people seeking to return to the State from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka and elsewhere must be allowed only if they are healthy.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari, and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy issued the directions on a petition filed by BJP leader Velagapudi Gopalakrishna on the problems being faced by people stranded on the State borders.

“Check the no objection certificates issued by the Telangana government. If doctors conclude that there was no need to place a person in quarantine, he/she could be placed in home isolation. If there are children and pregnant women, police must treat them in a humane manner,” the bench ruled.

The bench also heard a petition filed on the supply of N95 masks and gloves to the paramedical staff along with the above plea. Noting that coronavirus is spreading from foreign countries, the court instructed the government to take effective steps on the coastline and shipyards particularly in Kakinada and Vizag.

In this context, it ruled that details of corona patients must be kept confidential and no discrimination should be allowed in treatment. “Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff must be supplied with adequate number of N95 masks, gloves etc,” it stressed.

In a related matter, the court clarified that stay orders issued in the past will remain in force for another month. It applies to stay orders on eviction notices, demolition of structures and similarly, the court ruled that wherever tenders have not been finalised, the same shall be extended in view of the countrywide lockdown. On the issue of prisoners, the court directed the State government to implement Supreme Court orders in this regard. “Temporary bail will be granted to undertrials and convicts serving seven years or less imprisonment must be given parole for a month. However, all of them will have to be quarantined for 14 days. Bail or parole must be given to the convicts or undertrials who agree to this. If they take bail but refuse to get quarantine themselves, the bail will be cancelled,” the court ruled. It also directed the authorities to ensure that social distancing is strictly adhered to at remand homes for children.

Other key decisions

  • All courts, including HC, will be closed except for emergency cases till April 14
  • Important cases, bail & remand cases will have to be heard via videoconference
  • Writs can be filed through e-filing method
  • Till the e-filing process is in place, petitions can be mailed to regjudaphc@nic.in
  • Bail for undertrials, parole for convicts serving 7 yrs or less imprisonment
  • Those who get bail or parole must be quarantined for 14 days
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
