Tension prevails in Karnataka border as 1,500 people from Andhra denied entry

Around 1,400 workers from a port in Mangalore returned to their native places after the companies suspended their operations.

Border checkpost at Pondugala in Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district wore a deserted look on Friday.

Border checkpost at Pondugala in Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district wore a deserted look on Friday.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Tension prevailed in the border villages after 1,500 people belonging to various parts of AP, after facing difficult situations in Mangalore and Bengaluru due to lockdown, tried to reach their houses. But Andhra police prevented them from crossing the borders at Nangili of Karnataka on Friday.

In view of the lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus, the State government has directed the police personnel not to allow people from other States. With the visit of workers, Chittoor Superintend of Police S Senthil Kumar contacted local police officials and asked them to prevent the workers from entering the State.Later, Karnataka authorities kept the workers and others under quarantine in available rooms near the check-post.

Day after, peace returns to TS border

A day after witnessing violent protests, the situation at Pondugala in Guntur district on Anhdra Pradesh-Telangana border returned to normal on Friday

Tension prevailed at Pondugala on Thursday as people demanded that they be allowed to go to their native places in AP without being quarantined

Police denied entry to them, However, 29 persons agreed to be quarantined and police shifted them to the
facilities in Macherla and Narasaraopet

Hundreds of people, came from Hyderabad, staged a protest on the border on Thursday. But after police refused entry, they returned to Telangana

The police closed four check-posts at Pondugala, Tangeda, Pulinchintala dam, and Nagarjuna Sagar. Police also registered cases against the people who pelted stones on policemen on Thursday night

