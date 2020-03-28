Visakhapatnam Police rescue three stranded Arunachal girls

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city police rescued three girl students from Arunachal Pradesh on Friday within minutes after they received a call from them that they were stranded in the city.

Commissioner of Police RK Meena said the girls, who were studying nursing courses at a Pithapuram college in East Godavari district, had booked flight tickets before the lockdown was clamped.

However, by the time they arrived at the airport to board the flight, they came to know that their flight was cancelled.

The hapless girls then took shelter at the house of one of the girl’s relatives. After some time, the relative expressed helplessness to host them further and asked them to look for an alternative option. With no other option, the girls called the police.

Commissioner of Police RK Meena said a police team reached the spot in 10 minutes and dropped the girls at their hostel at Pithapuram. The police chief also ensured that food was served to them during their stay.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a tweet, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang for the prompt response in attending to a distress call made by the girls.

I would like to thank @AndhraPradesh CM and DGP Andhra Pradesh Shri Gautam Sawang in their prompt response in attending to a distress call made by Arunachalee citizens starnded in Vizag. I look forward to more such cooperation during these times of crisis to fight #COVID19