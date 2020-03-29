Andhra tally goes up to 19 as six more test positive in biggest spike in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in the State so far, six persons tested positive for the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 19. Two each cases were reported in Guntur and Prakasam and one each in Kurnool and Krishna. Two youths from Macherla, who were admitted to the government fever hospital in Guntur on March 26, tested positive.

The duo were primary contacts of the 55-year-old man from Guntur, who went to attend a religious meet at Nizamuddin Mosque in New Delhi and returned to Guntur on March 19. His relatives were kept in an isolation ward at a private hospital. A 60-year-old man from Chirala in Prakasam district and a 50-year-old woman from the same place tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the government, the 60-year-old patient travelled from Chirala to Ongole and from there to Delhi by train on March 13. The next day, he reached Delhi and for four days till March 17, he stayed at Bangla Mosque. He arrived in Vijayawada on March 18 by Duronto Express from Delhi. On the same day, he travelled to Ongole in Jan Shatabdi Express and stayed at his son’s house. On March 19, he travelled from Ongole to Chirala and took a share auto to home.

On March 26, he developed coronavirus symptoms and was shifted the GGH in Ongole by 108 ambulance. Samples were taken and he tested positive. A 50-year-old woman, a contact of patient number 17, travelled from Ongole to Chirala along with him on March 19 in a passenger train. On March 26, she developed symptoms and was shifted to Ongole GGH.

55 with corona symptoms admitted to isolation wards

Her samples were taken and she tested positive. A 65-year-old man from Krishna district who returned from Mecca to Hyderabad on March 9, returned to Vijayawada by bus on March 10. On March 27, he developed symptoms and was admitted to Vijayawada GGH. He also tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man working in Railways in Kurnool district (patient 19) tested positive for the virus. He travelled from Rajasthan to Secundrabad on March 18 and from Secunderabad to Kachiguda the same day. On March 19, he travelled from Kachiguda to Kurnool and from there he travelled by bus to Nossam, The same day, he travelled from Nossam to Kadapa and from there to Proddatur and from Proddatur to Jammalamadugu. On March 24, he was admitted to Kurnool GGH and samples were sent for testing. He tested positive.

Meanwhile, 55 more people with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to isolation wards at Government General Hospitals in Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Proddatur and Banaganapalle on Saturday.

Of the 12 suspect cases admitted to Kakinada GGH, five people, including a three-year-old girl, hailing from different places in East Godavari district, returned from Canada recently. They included a 48-year-old man from Samalkota, a 55-year-old man from Razole, a 58-year-old woman from Amalapuram, a 23-year-old woman from Gangavaram and 3-year-old girl from Radhayapalem. Two people came from Hyderabad with COVID-19 symptoms and one of them was in contact with a confirmed case of the virus there.

A 34-year-old man from Peddapudi mandal who came from Pune, a 27-year-old man from Seychelles, a 65-year-old man from Delhi, and a 22-year old man from Kolkata were among the rest admitted to the isolation ward. In Prakasam district, three more suspect cases, immediate family members of COVID-19 patients from Chirala, were admitted to the isolation ward. In Guntur district, four more suspect cases were admitted to the government fever hospital.In Srikakulam district, two people were admitted to the GGH. As many as 16 people each from Kadapa and Kurnool districts, were admitted to isolation wards in Proddatur and Banaganapalle.