App to help Guntur cops keep track of foreign returnees 

The Home Quarantine Monitoring App should be downloaded through PlayStore by persons asked to remain in home isolation. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With a recently-launched App, Guntur rural police have begun registering details, such as passport number, home address and the likes, of foreign returnees to monitor their daily movement in an attempt to arrest the spread of covid-19. The Home Quarantine Monitoring App should be downloaded through PlayStore by persons asked to remain in home isolation. 

Once they launch the App, an OTP will be sent to them and their phones will be connected to the police control room. The police will then put the quarantined on surveillance. With the help of the App, the control room staff can know when the person has moved 50 metres away from his home. Then the police station nearby to the location will be alerted for necessary action. 

If the quarantined person is repeatedly moving away from his home, then he will be moved to an isolation ward and a case will be registered against him for violation of norms. Till now, as many as 2,062 foreign returnees have been identified in the district and all were put in home isolation and kept under medical observation.  

Bapatla CI K Srinivasa Reddy said the police department began registering the data from Friday as per the directions of Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao. “Movement of these persons will be minutely tracked and monitored from the control room. As home isolation is mandatory for them, the police will use GPS to ensure that they do not break the quarantine.”

Containment zone
The GMC has declared Mangaldas Nagar of the city as ‘containment zone’ in the wake of second COVID-19 positive case from the city. A 52-year-old person, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi and later met the people of Tadikonda, Macherla, Guntur tested positive of COVID-19, hence the doctors have started identifying the people he came in touch with. The doctors had shifted to Vijayawada for treatment

