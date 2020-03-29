STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free rice to poor today, pensions on April 1

As announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State government will distribute free rice and 1 kg red gram to the poor on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State government will distribute free rice and 1 kg red gram to the poor on Sunday. The same package will be provided to them on April 15 and 29 due to the lockdown. Pensions will also be disbursed to beneficiaries at their doorstep on April 1 and `1,000 aid to the poor on April 4.

The Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and MSP for farmers. In the meeting, it was decided to supply ration to every poor family as food security. The social security pensions to beneficiaries and `1,000 aid to the poor people will be door delivered through village/ward volunteers on April 1 and 4. 

