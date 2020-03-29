STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Horror at Kurnool GGH as Covid case treated in general ward!

They informed the local police about his suspicious movements and he was shifted to the GGH. As per hospital records, he was admitted on March 23 midnight with suspected Covid symptoms.

An emergency ward at a private hospital in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

KURNOOL: In a major lapse, Government General Hospital doctors treated a patient, who tested positive for coronavirus, in the Male Medical-4 ward instead of the isolation ward since his admission on March 23. The patient from Rajasthan, who came on March 19, was found wandering at Nossam village by locals on March 23.

They informed the local police about his suspicious movements and he was shifted to the GGH. As per hospital records, he was admitted on March 23 midnight with suspected Covid symptoms. He was shifted to MM-4 ward instead of the isolation ward. He was treated by the general medical ward doctors. He was finally shifted to the isolation ward on Friday after his samples tested positive for coronavirus.

When contacted by TNIE, GGH Superintendent Dr GS Ram Prasad said the patient created problems right from his admission. “When we wanted to keep him in the isolation ward, he threatened to commit suicide. We had to call police to calm him down. As he was looking healthy, we decided to treat him in the MM-4 ward,” he said. When his samples tested positive, the GGH authorities alerted his family in Rajasthan. Sanitisation of the ward and other required activities were taken up soon after he tested positive.

“After he was informed by his family members about the precautions taken at his home in Rajasthan, he started cooperating with us and agreed to move to the isolation ward,’’ the GGH authorities said.It is learnt that the GGH authorities had removed fans in the isolation ward as a precautionary measure to ensure that the affected does not take any extreme step. Asked about the other patients who were treated in the MM-4 ward along with him, Dr Ram Prasad said the samples of 10 patients  were sent to the lab and all the samples tested negative. He, however, said their samples will be collected once again to check whether they have contracted coronavirus or not. “The samples of the doctors and medical staff who treated him, will also be sent for testing,’’ the GGH chief added.

