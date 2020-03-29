Kurnool workers stuck in Guntur, Prakasam without food and water

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: “We were stopped by police around 11 pm on Friday night near Kunta junction in Peddaharaveedu mandal of Prakasam district and have been waiting for help from the officials to reach our homes,” said Hussain, a native of Arlabanda village in Kurnool district.

He along with hundreds of labourers from Kurnool district were stranded at various parts of Guntur and Prakasam districts while they were returning to their homes in Kurnool following the lockdown.

Ignorant of the meaning of the ‘stay where are you’ instruction, several migrant labourers from Kurnool district working in other districts, particularly in Guntur and Praksam, started returning home, fearing COVID-19 in whatever vehicle they could hire.

Hussain said women and children with the workers were facing difficulties. “There is no water to drink and nothing is available to eat. We returned from Kunta junction to Kotappakonda village in Guntur district after police stopped us and now are stranded on the roads at the village outskirts. Nearby shop owners are keeping us at a distance and not selling us anything, including biscuits,” he rued.

Police and other officials, who stopped them, assured to provide food, but in vain. Complaining that children are going hungry, they appealed to the authorities to come to their rescue immediately.

Boya Earanna, a native of Kadidoddi village in Kosigi mandal of Kurnool district, who was also stranded at the same place, said, “Even when we begged for drinking water, people refused to give us anything.”

B Chandra, a team leader of a group of 100 farmhands and a native of Arlabanda in Kurnool district, appealed to the government to provide them some arrangements to reach their homes. Not only Guntur and Prakasam districts, at least 80,000 people from Kurnool district were reported to be stranded in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bellary, Mumbai, New Delhi and other States.