STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool workers stuck in Guntur, Prakasam without food and water

He along with hundreds of labourers from Kurnool district were stranded at various parts of Guntur and Prakasam districts while they were returning to their homes in Kurnool following the lockdown. 

Published: 29th March 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kurnool workers and their families were stopped by police on Friday night near Kunta junction in Peddaharaveedu mandal of Prakasam district I Express

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: “We were stopped by police around 11 pm on Friday night near Kunta junction in Peddaharaveedu mandal of Prakasam district and have been waiting for help from the officials to reach our homes,” said Hussain, a native of Arlabanda village in Kurnool district. 

He along with hundreds of labourers from Kurnool district were stranded at various parts of Guntur and Prakasam districts while they were returning to their homes in Kurnool following the lockdown. 
Ignorant of the meaning of the ‘stay where are you’ instruction, several migrant labourers from Kurnool district working in other districts, particularly in Guntur and Praksam, started returning home, fearing COVID-19 in whatever vehicle they could hire.

Hussain said women and children with the workers were facing difficulties. “There is no water to drink and nothing is available to eat. We returned from Kunta junction to Kotappakonda village in Guntur district after police stopped us and now are stranded on the roads at the village outskirts. Nearby shop owners are keeping us at a distance and not selling us anything, including biscuits,” he rued. 

Police and other officials, who stopped them, assured to provide food, but in vain. Complaining that children are going hungry, they appealed to the authorities to come to their rescue immediately. 
Boya Earanna, a native of Kadidoddi village in Kosigi mandal of Kurnool district, who was also stranded at the same place, said, “Even when we begged for drinking water, people refused to give us anything.” 
B Chandra, a team leader of a group of 100 farmhands and a native of Arlabanda in Kurnool district, appealed to the government to provide them some arrangements to reach their homes. Not only Guntur and Prakasam districts, at least 80,000 people from Kurnool district were reported to be stranded in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bellary, Mumbai, New Delhi and other States.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurnool lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant workers walks to their home amid complete countrywide lockdown at national highway. (Photo |EPS)
Coronavirus Lockdown: Hundreds of migrant labourers walk back home from Delhi-NRC
The migrant labourers quarantined themselves on a baniyan tree. (Photo | EPS)
These Bengal labourers self-quarantined on trees because their house was small!
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp